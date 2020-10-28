Expand / Collapse search

High 5 Week 9 Recap

High 5 Sports
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - It's a spooky Friday night with Halloween just hours away, and you know we had to celebrate in the bunker with style.

Mays vs. Stephenson

MLK vs. Decatur

Calhoun vs. Woodland-Cartersville

Griffin vs. Starr's Mill

680 THE FAN Call of the Week: Walton vs. North Cobb

Pacelli vs. ELCA

Fayette County vs. Riverdale

McEachern vs. Newnan

North Gwinnett vs. Collins Hill

North Gwinnett vs. Collins Hill, courtesy of GPB

Marist vs. Arabia Mountain

Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week: Parkview vs. Grayson

East Paulding vs. Paulding County

Centennial vs. River Ridge

Centennial vs. River Ridge, our Week 9 Team of the Week

Sprayberry vs. Allatoona

