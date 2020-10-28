High 5 Week 9 Recap

It's a spooky Friday night with Halloween just hours away, and you know we had to celebrate in the bunker with style.

Mays vs. Stephenson

MLK vs. Decatur

Calhoun vs. Woodland-Cartersville

Advertisement

Griffin vs. Starr's Mill

680 THE FAN Call of the Week: Walton vs. North Cobb

Pacelli vs. ELCA

Fayette County vs. Riverdale

McEachern vs. Newnan

North Gwinnett vs. Collins Hill

Marist vs. Arabia Mountain

Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week: Parkview vs. Grayson

East Paulding vs. Paulding County

Centennial vs. River Ridge

Sprayberry vs. Allatoona