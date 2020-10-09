Expand / Collapse search

High 5 Week 6 Recap

ATLANTA - It was a rainy Friday night, but that didn't stop the plays from being made across High 5 nation.

Neon night in the Bunker brought some light to our lives on a dreary night in 2020, too!

Neon night in the Bunker brought some light to our lives on a dreary night in 2020.

Alexander at Douglas County

Pebblebrook vs. North Atlanta

White County at Dawson County

Decatur vs. Stone Mountain

680 THE FAN Call of the Week: Marietta at Brookwood

North Cobb at North Gwinnett

Greater Atlanta Christian at Westminster

Jefferson at Flowery Branch

Dacula at Lanier

And four quarters weren't enough for our Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week. In fact, five frames weren't enough. Check out what we mean in our Collins Hill at East Coweta highlights.

Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week: Collins Hill at East Coweta

Union Grove at Dutchtown

Woodland-Henry at Ola

Grady at Villa Rica

Best at Temple

