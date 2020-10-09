High 5 Week 6 Recap

ATLANTA - It was a rainy Friday night, but that didn't stop the plays from being made across High 5 nation.
Neon night in the Bunker brought some light to our lives on a dreary night in 2020, too!
Neon night in the Bunker
Neon night in the Bunker brought some light to our lives on a dreary night in 2020.
Alexander at Douglas County
Alexander at Douglas County
Alexander at Douglas County
Pebblebrook vs. North Atlanta
Pebblebrook vs. North Atlanta
Pebblebrook vs. North Atlanta
White County at Dawson County
White County at Dawson County
White County at Dawson County
Decatur vs. Stone Mountain
Decatur vs. Stone Mountain
Decatur vs. Stone Mountain
680 THE FAN Call of the Week: Marietta at Brookwood
680 THE FAN Call of the Week: Marietta at Brookwood
680 THE FAN Call of the Week: Marietta at Brookwood
North Cobb at North Gwinnett
North Cobb at North Gwinnett
North Cobb at North Gwinnett
Greater Atlanta Christian at Westminster
Greater Atlanta Christian at Westminster
Greater Atlanta Christian at Westminster
Jefferson at Flowery Branch
Jefferson at Flowery Branch
Courtesy of GPB
Dacula at Lanier
Dacula at Lanier
Dacula at Lanier
And four quarters weren't enough for our Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week. In fact, five frames weren't enough. Check out what we mean in our Collins Hill at East Coweta highlights.
Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week: Collins Hill at East Coweta
And four quarters weren't enough for our Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week. In fact, five frames weren't enough. Check out what we mean in our Collins Hill at East Coweta highlights.
Union Grove at Dutchtown
Union Grove at Dutchtown
Union Grove at Dutchtown
Woodland-Henry at Ola
Woodland-Henry at Ola
Woodland-Henry at Ola
Grady at Villa Rica
Grady at Villa Rica
Grady at Villa Rica
Best at Temple
Best at Temple
Best at Temple