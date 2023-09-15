High 5 Sports 2023 - Week Five
ATLANTA - We just cannot believe all the action this week.
The High 5 Sports team has 20 action-packed football games from some of Georgia's best high school teams.
It's Week Five, so the final adjustments are being made before heading into regional action.
However, sometimes the non-regional action are the biggest nail-biters.
Here's what is on the big show this week:
- Marietta vs Walton
- Douglas County vs Alexander
- Flowery Branch vs Lambert
- Mountain View vs Lanier
- Marist vs Blessed Trinity – Call of the Week
- McEachern vs Tucker
- Stephens County vs White County
- Westlake vs Newton
- Westlake Band
- East Hall vs North Hall
- Appalachee vs Gainesville
- Carver Atlanta vs Buford
- Etowah vs Sequoyah - Friday Night Heights
- Alpharetta vs Milton - Friday Night Heights
- Cedar Grove vs Mill Creek - Game of the Week
- Eastside vs Ola
- Douglass vs Holy Innocents' Episcopal School
- North Cobb Christian vs Therrell
- McDonough – Team of the Week
- Lovett vs McDonough
- East Paulding vs South Paulding
- Westminster vs Centennial
High 5 Sports is #INYOURFACE every Friday night at 11 p.m. during Georgia's high school football season. During the "Big Show" catch the High 5 Game of the Week, 680 The Fan Call of the Week, Friday Night Heights, Mic'd Up, highlights, and more. Tune into Good Day Atlanta on Thursday mornings to see the High 5 Team of the Week get presented with the High 5 Hand Trophy. Catch High 5 Sports on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. And make sure to follow Justin Felder, Kelly Price, and DJ Shockley for more action.