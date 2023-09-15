Expand / Collapse search

High 5 Sports 2023 - Week Five

The High 5 Sports team has 20 action-packed football games from some of Georgia's best high school teams.

ATLANTA - We just cannot believe all the action this week. 

It's Week Five, so the final adjustments are being made before heading into regional action.

Play of the Week - Week Five

From McEachern, Jaydon Kinney, look at the moves from R.J. Echols, leaving defenders in the dust. Long score puts McEachern back in front.

However, sometimes the non-regional action are the biggest nail-biters.

Here's what is on the big show this week:

  • Marietta vs Walton
  • Douglas County vs Alexander
  • Flowery Branch vs Lambert
  • Mountain View vs Lanier
  • Marist vs Blessed Trinity – Call of the Week

Marist vs Blessed Trinity – Call of the Week

Two always-solid programs in the High 5 Sports Call of the Week. Marist lost their season opener then rattled off three straight wins, meanwhile Blessed Trinity hasn't lost a game yet.

  • McEachern vs Tucker
  • Stephens County vs White County
  • Westlake vs Newton
  • Westlake Band
  • East Hall vs North Hall
  • Appalachee vs Gainesville
  • Carver Atlanta vs Buford
  • Etowah vs Sequoyah - Friday Night Heights
  • Alpharetta vs Milton - Friday Night Heights
  • Cedar Grove vs Mill Creek - Game of the Week

Cedar Grove vs Mill Creek - Game of the Week

It's the defending AAAAAAA champs against a team that's won four state titles in the last seven years. Don't let the school size fool you, Cedar Grove and Mill Creek are both among the best teams in Georgia.

  • Eastside vs Ola
  • Douglass vs Holy Innocents' Episcopal School
  • North Cobb Christian vs Therrell
  • McDonough – Team of the Week
  • Lovett vs McDonough
  • East Paulding vs South Paulding
  • Westminster vs Centennial

