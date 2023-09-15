High 5 Sports 2023 - Week Five

We just cannot believe all the action this week.

The High 5 Sports team has 20 action-packed football games from some of Georgia's best high school teams.

It's Week Five, so the final adjustments are being made before heading into regional action.

However, sometimes the non-regional action are the biggest nail-biters.

Here's what is on the big show this week:

Marietta vs Walton

Douglas County vs Alexander

Flowery Branch vs Lambert

Mountain View vs Lanier

Marist vs Blessed Trinity – Call of the Week

McEachern vs Tucker

Stephens County vs White County

Westlake vs Newton

Westlake Band

East Hall vs North Hall

Appalachee vs Gainesville

Carver Atlanta vs Buford

Etowah vs Sequoyah - Friday Night Heights

Alpharetta vs Milton - Friday Night Heights

Cedar Grove vs Mill Creek - Game of the Week

Eastside vs Ola

Douglass vs Holy Innocents' Episcopal School

North Cobb Christian vs Therrell

McDonough – Team of the Week

Lovett vs McDonough

East Paulding vs South Paulding

Westminster vs Centennial

High 5 Sports is #INYOURFACE every Friday night at 11 p.m. during Georgia's high school football season. During the "Big Show" catch the High 5 Game of the Week, 680 The Fan Call of the Week, Friday Night Heights, Mic'd Up, highlights, and more. Tune into Good Day Atlanta on Thursday mornings to see the High 5 Team of the Week get presented with the High 5 Hand Trophy. Catch High 5 Sports on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. And make sure to follow Justin Felder, Kelly Price, and DJ Shockley for more action.