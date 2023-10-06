High 5 Sports 2023 - Week Eight
ATLANTA - Break out your fall fan gear! There’s a cold snap on the way, but the High 5 Sports team attended the hottest games across metro Atlanta.
And the ladies of Blessed Trinity and Marietta battled it out for grid iron supremacy. That’s right, it’s flag football season, too. The High 5 Sports didn’t forget!
Here’s what was on the big show this week:
- Hughes at East Paulding
- Hapeville Charter at Sw Dekalb
- North Atlanta at Riverwood
- Walton vs North Cobb - Call of The Week
- Lovett at Stockbridge
- Carver-ATL at Mundy's Mill
- Lassiter Vs Roswell
- East Jackson vs Fellowship Christian
- Jackson vs Mays
- Tucker vs Chamblee
- Cass vs Cartersville
- Calhoun at Hiram
- Gilmer at Lumpkin County
- Carrollton at East Coweta
- Marietta vs Blessed Trinity - Game Of The Week: Flag Football
- North Oconee vs Cedar Shoals
- Alcovy at Lovejoy
- Eastside at Heritage-Conyers
- Hebron Christian at Monroe Area
- Stephenson at Westminster
