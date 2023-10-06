Expand / Collapse search

High 5 Sports 2023 - Week Eight

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:49PM
High 5 Sports
FOX 5 Atlanta

The High 5 Sports is home for the best IN YOUR FACE action in Georgia high school football.

ATLANTA - Break out your fall fan gear! There’s a cold snap on the way, but the High 5 Sports team attended the hottest games across metro Atlanta.

And the ladies of Blessed Trinity and Marietta battled it out for grid iron supremacy. That’s right, it’s flag football season, too. The High 5 Sports didn’t forget!

Here’s what was on the big show this week:

  • Hughes at East Paulding
  • Hapeville Charter at Sw Dekalb
  • North Atlanta at Riverwood
  • Walton vs North Cobb - Call of The Week

Walton vs North Cobb - Call of The Week

An outstanding game in the High 5 Sports Call of the Week. Some folks say Walton is among the best teams in the nation, while North Cobb is on an impressive three-game tear. 680 The Fan's Karl Werl and Doug Konkle on the call, Eli Jordan behind the lens.

  • Lovett at Stockbridge
  • Carver-ATL at Mundy's Mill
  • Lassiter Vs Roswell
  • East Jackson vs Fellowship Christian
  • Jackson vs Mays
  • Tucker vs Chamblee
  • Cass vs Cartersville
  • Calhoun at Hiram
  • Gilmer at Lumpkin County
  • Carrollton at East Coweta
  • Marietta vs Blessed Trinity - Game Of The Week: Flag Football

Marietta vs Blessed Trinity - Game Of The Week

Rules are a little different, equipment not quite the same, but the passion, the rivalries, they are exactly what High 5 Fridays are all about.

  • North Oconee vs Cedar Shoals
  • Alcovy at Lovejoy
  • Eastside at Heritage-Conyers
  • Hebron Christian at Monroe Area
  • Stephenson at Westminster

Play of the Night

The play of day come from the Calhoun-Hiram game.

