Despite report, Floyd County and Polk County have not canceled football

Despite a report on Monday morning, Floyd County and Polk County are not canceling their football seasons. There are, however, changes coming to the early-season Corky Kell Classic lineup involving schools from those counties.

The Monday morning report claimed that football would be canceled in the two Northwest Georgia counties, but Cedartown High School's (Polk County) athletic director told FOX 5 that was not accurate. After that, other coaches and administrators confirmed to FOX 5 that football had not been canceled.

Cedartown's athletic director Todd Tillery says he thinks the confusion came from Corky Kell games, scheduled to be held at Rome's Barron Stadium, being moved. Because of concerns about hosting multiple games at the same site and the ability to sanitize the facility between games, the scheduled matchup between Cedartown and Carrollton High School will now be played at Carrollton. Rome High School's game with Rockmart High School will still be held at Barron Stadium. Neither of those games will be part of the Corky Kell Classic.

The Corky Kell Classic also announced on Monday that Hoover High School from Alabama will no longer play in the event. Instead, the following changes have been made:

Greater Atlanta Christian will face Denmark High School on Thursday, September 3rd at Dacula High School

Tucker High School, which had been scheduled to face Denmark, will now play against Dacula High School. That game will also be held at Dacula.

Archer High School, which had been scheduled to face Dacula, will now play against Lowndes High School on Saturday at Mill Creek High School

Walton High School's game with Kell High School will now be played Friday night at Walton. It had been scheduled to be played Saturday at Mill Creek

Here is more information on the changes to the Corky Kell schedule: Corky Kell schedule update