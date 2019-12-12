Tommy Davidson on Good Day Atlanta

Tommy Davidson is known for standout roles in film, TV, and animated series like "The Proud Family."

Best known as one of the stars of the hit television show In Living Color, his visibility has allowed him to become a household name known for his innovative talent.

Tommy’s long-awaited autobiography, Living In Color: What’s Funny About Me (Kensington Books) is due January 28, 2020 with a myriad of key events planned around its anticipated release. He's performing at the ATL Comedy Club from Dec 12-14.

For ticket information click here.