Tips on how to carve a turkey with Mary Moore from The Cook's Warehouse

You spent all day cooking up the perfect turkey, then you place it as the centerpiece of your delicious Thanksgiving spread.

So, that's it. You're all done, right? Wrong. Now comes the hard part -- carving the turkey without making a total mess of your table or your bird.

We recently stopped by The Cook's Warehouse at Ansley Mall in Midtown, and got carving lessons from founder and CEO Mary Moore.

Click the video player for her step-by-step instructions!