Throwing facility brings “cutting-edge” action to Inman Park

You’ve seen us interview tough movie stars and visit stunt schools where we learned to throw punches, so, at this point, it’s pretty clear that deep down, we just want to star in an action blockbuster! And this morning, we got one step closer to that goal thanks to a "cutting-edge" experience at one of Atlanta’s newest attractions.

We’re talking about Throw Inc. in Inman Park, a place where one of the mottos is "Throw And Conquer." So, what does that mean? We’re talking knives, axes, darts, stars, and cards – if it’s got a sharp edge and it can be physically thrown, you’ll find it flying through the air here. Staffers (or, should we say, warriors) say there are different levels of experience offered inside; the Basic Aprenti is for beginners, and includes 90 minutes of training with two axe types and constant instruction, while Advanced Aprenti takes it to the next level, opening up the weapons options. A membership package will also available for $119 a month, and corporate (team) experiences are also offered.

Throw Inc. is located at 325 Elizabeth Street in Atlanta’s Inman Park, and current hours are 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, Noon to Midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and Noon to 10:00 p.m. on Sundays. For more information and to book an experience, click here.

Of course, we’ve tried axe throwing on Good Day Atlanta a few times – but we’ve never quite reached our full "Game of Thrones" potential. So, when we heard about Throw Inc., we knew we needed to spend a morning there slaying some imaginary dragons. Click the video player in this article for a peek at the action!