Stacy Brown's secret family recipe on Good Day Atlanta

Chicken Salad Chick founder Stacy Brown reveals secret family Thanksgiving recipe on Good Day Atlanta: She's the woman behind the Chicken Salad Chick restaurant chain. But we're not making chicken salad with Stacy Brown. Since we're a week out from Thanksgiving, Stacy is helping you get prepared. She stops by to share a family recipe for a holiday side dish.

For today's spaghetti and cheese from Stacy Brown see below.

For more on Chicken salad chick click here.

Spaghetti and Cheese recipe

16 oz. thin spaghetti, cooked and drained

2-10 oz. sticks Cracker Barrel Extra Sharp Cheese, grated

2- 12 oz. cans Carnation evaporated milk

1 stick of butter, melted

4- eggs, slightly beaten

Mix milk, butter, and eggs.

In a 9 X 13 casserole, layer cheese and spaghetti; pour some egg mixture over the first layer.

Make a second layer of the remaining cheese and spaghetti. Pour the rest of the egg mixture over the top.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes or until slightly firm.