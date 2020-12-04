Salmon croquettes with cranberry tarter sauce recipe

Atlanta's most notable women chefs have joined forces for Georgia Women's Food Fest. It's a week-long campaign of specials to showcase and support Georgia's female-owned restaurants & businesses.

Those restaurants include Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours in West Midtown. See Executive Chef and Owner Deborah VanTrece with her take on salmon croquettes.

SALMON CROQUETTES

1 lb fresh or smoked salmon

¼ Cup red onion, diced

¼ Cup celery, diced

¼ Cup red pepper, diced

1 Tablespoon olive oil

½ Cup panko breadcrumbs

1 large egg

½ Teaspoon kosher salt

½ Teaspoon ground black pepper

½ Teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning

½ Teaspoon smoked paprika

Olive Oil for frying

Salad greens for garnish

Roughly chop fresh salmon into small pieces. Set aside. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onions, celery and red peppers and saute 3 to 5 minutes or until onion is translucent. Remove from heat. In a bowl combine chopped salmon, cooked vegetables, breadcrumbs, eggs and seasonings. Using your hands form 8 small patties out of combined salmon mixture. Heat a small amount of olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Cook patties in hot oil until brown, about 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Transfer browned patties to a baking dish and place in a preheated (350 degree) oven for 5 to 7 minutes to cook through.

CRANBERRY TARTAR SAUCE

1 Cup mayonnaise

½ Cup whole cranberry sauce

3 Tablespoons capers, drained

2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 Tablespoon champagne vinegar