Salmon croquettes with cranberry tarter sauce recipe

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Recipes
Salmon croquettes with cranberry tartar sauce

Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours Executive Chef and Owner Deborah VanTrece whips up salmon croquettes with a cranberry tartar sauce that you have to try.

ATLANTA - Atlanta's most notable women chefs have joined forces for Georgia Women's Food Fest. It's a week-long campaign of specials to showcase and support Georgia's female-owned restaurants & businesses.

Those restaurants include Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours in West Midtown. See Executive Chef and Owner Deborah VanTrece with her take on salmon croquettes.

SALMON CROQUETTES

  • 1 lb fresh or smoked salmon
  • ¼ Cup red onion, diced
  • ¼ Cup celery, diced
  • ¼ Cup red pepper, diced
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • ½ Cup panko breadcrumbs
  • 1 large egg
  • ½ Teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ Teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ½ Teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning
  • ½ Teaspoon smoked paprika
  • Olive Oil for frying
  • Salad greens for garnish
  1. Roughly chop fresh salmon into small pieces. Set aside. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onions, celery and red peppers and saute 3 to 5 minutes or until onion is translucent. Remove from heat.
  2. In a bowl combine chopped salmon, cooked vegetables, breadcrumbs, eggs and seasonings.
  3. Using your hands form 8 small patties out of combined salmon mixture. Heat a small amount of olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Cook patties in hot oil until brown, about 2 to 3 minutes on each side.
  4. Transfer browned patties to a baking dish and place in a preheated (350 degree) oven for 5 to 7 minutes to cook through.

CRANBERRY TARTAR SAUCE

  • 1 Cup mayonnaise
  • ½ Cup whole cranberry sauce
  • 3 Tablespoons capers, drained
  • 2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 Tablespoon champagne vinegar
  1. In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients well.
  2. On a serving plate, place a small amount of salad greens. Top with croquettes and serve with tartar sauce.