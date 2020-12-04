Salmon croquettes with cranberry tarter sauce recipe
ATLANTA - Atlanta's most notable women chefs have joined forces for Georgia Women's Food Fest. It's a week-long campaign of specials to showcase and support Georgia's female-owned restaurants & businesses.
Those restaurants include Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours in West Midtown. See Executive Chef and Owner Deborah VanTrece with her take on salmon croquettes.
SALMON CROQUETTES
- 1 lb fresh or smoked salmon
- ¼ Cup red onion, diced
- ¼ Cup celery, diced
- ¼ Cup red pepper, diced
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- ½ Cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1 large egg
- ½ Teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ Teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ Teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning
- ½ Teaspoon smoked paprika
- Olive Oil for frying
- Salad greens for garnish
- Roughly chop fresh salmon into small pieces. Set aside. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onions, celery and red peppers and saute 3 to 5 minutes or until onion is translucent. Remove from heat.
- In a bowl combine chopped salmon, cooked vegetables, breadcrumbs, eggs and seasonings.
- Using your hands form 8 small patties out of combined salmon mixture. Heat a small amount of olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Cook patties in hot oil until brown, about 2 to 3 minutes on each side.
- Transfer browned patties to a baking dish and place in a preheated (350 degree) oven for 5 to 7 minutes to cook through.
CRANBERRY TARTAR SAUCE
- 1 Cup mayonnaise
- ½ Cup whole cranberry sauce
- 3 Tablespoons capers, drained
- 2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 Tablespoon champagne vinegar
- In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients well.
- On a serving plate, place a small amount of salad greens. Top with croquettes and serve with tartar sauce.