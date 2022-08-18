Retro pinball arcade scores big at new Acworth location

There’s no denying that the hot trends of 2022 strongly echo those of the 1980s, thanks in no small part to the Atlanta-lensed Netflix hit "Stranger Things." And now that acid washed jeans are back on the rack and the Kate Bush classic "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" is back on the charts, we decided to visit a place where the pioneering arcade games of the 1980s are still stumping players of all ages.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time aiming for new high scores at Portal Pinball, which recently moved from Kennesaw to a new location in Acworth. Portal Pinball was first opened in 2018 by Bryan and Amanda Broyles; Bryan says the arcade is the result of his lifelong fascination with the mechanics and design of pinball machines.

"I used to buy them and take them home, and restore them," he says. "Tear everything off the top, basically clean them, put in new parts, and out them back on."

Today, the arcade houses dozens of pinball machines from the 1970s through present day, including Flash Gordon from 1980, The Machine: Bride of Pin Bot from 1991, and The Mandalorian from 2021. Along with the pinball machines, Portal Pinball also features a selection of classic arcade games and a bar serving up beer, wine, and other beverages to thirsty players. Oh, and get this — all games are "open play," which means you don’t have to load down your pockets with quarters before your visit!

Portal Pinball is located at 3335 Cobb Parkway, Suite 800, in Acworth, and current hours are Noon to 10:00 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Sundays. Admission for an hour is $10, two hours is $18, and all-day play is $25. For more information on the business, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning inside the new location!





