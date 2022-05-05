Recipe: Sheet Pan Fajitas with Mexican Street Corn Salad

Food and Lifestyle Expert Lisa Washington gives some quick at Cinco de Mayo inspired home recipes.

Ingredients:

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

In a large bowl, combine chili powder, cumin, paprika, garlic powder and oregano. Mix the spices together and add the chicken breast into the spice mixture, until the spices cover the chicken breast.

Spread the seasoned chicken, peppers and onions on a baking sheet sprayed with some cooking spray, drizzle with olive oil and season with sea salt and pepper.

Bake in the oven for about 20 to 25 minutes. Until chicken is cooked through. Then turn the oven on broil if you desire to get some char on your peppers and onions. Broil for 2 minutes or until you get the char you desire.

Remove from oven and slice the chicken breast into thin slices. You can do this prior, but I find that cooking the chicken breast hold leaves the chicken much more juicer.