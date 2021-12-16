Recipe: Baked halibut with capers and Kalamata olives

For years, they had owned a restaurant Pazzi Pasta in Brooklyn, but Dr. Giovanni & Dr. Sandra currently host a podcast also titled "The Sicilian Secret Diet."

Parents are often rushed in the morning and preparing lunch for their children is often avoided because it requires time and energy. Many adults tend to believe that children can eat fast food and drink sodas because they are young and somehow immune from the health risks of poor nutrition. In the meantime, childhood obesity has increased tenfold from 1975 and approximately 18.5 % of children are currently obese and have fatty liver disease.

Campanile and Cammarata are huge advocates for showing people the health benefits of incorporating the Sicilian Diet into their eating lifestyles. They enjoy showing people how to quickly turn healthy leftover dinners into healthy lunch options for back to school.

Their cookbook provides numerous options for them to showcase during their cooking segment from baked cutlets, frittatas, pasta salads, delicious sandwiches and fruit salads to name a few.

Ingredients:

1 fresh bread slice

1 garlic clove

1 small tomato

2 pitted Kalamata olives

1 tsp capers

1/2 cup fresh parsley

1 Tbsp EVOO (extra Virgin olive oil)

Salt and pepper to desired taste

12 ounces Halibut filet (NOTE: The recipe calls for either Grouper, Halibut or Cod.)

Instructions:

Preheat oven at 325 degrees F Remove the crust from the bread and place it in a food processor to obtain fresh bread crumbs. Add all the ingredients except the fish in the food processor and blend to a coarse paste. Place the fish on a baking pan Spread the paste over the fish Bake in oven for 10 minutes Then turn and broil for 5 minutes Serve hot

For more information on Campanille and Cammarata, follow them on Instagram @SicilianSecretDiet.