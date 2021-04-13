Protests over police shooting in Minnesota continue

Protests have erupted across the country following the police shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man who died Sunday in a Minneapolis suburb including Portland where a demonstration turned into a riot.

Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, a city of about 30,000 people on the northwest border of Minneapolis. At least 40 people were arrested during the second night of protests outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, for reasons ranging from curfew violations to rioting.

The Minneapolis area was already on edge because of the trial of the first of four police officers charged in George Floyd’s death.