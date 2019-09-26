Proof of the Pudding stops by Good Day Atlanta to celebrate a big anniversary

They've been serving up delicious dishes at events across the Southeast for 40 years.

Atlanta catering company Proof of the Pudding stops by Good Day Atlanta to share some of their more popular selections, plus they have a lesson on how to make a baked brie in brioche.

For today's recipe see below:

Baked brie in brioche.

1 Brie cheese 1 kilo size.

1 Cup diced apricots

1 cup lightly toasted pecans

4 tbsp fig paste

Split the brie in half and brush each side with the fig paste

Evenly divide the apricot and pecans and on the split brie

Wrap the rolled-out brioche dough around the brie and brush with egg to give it a nice shine.

Bake in a 325 degree oven for approx. 20 minutes

Let rest for 10 minutes before cutting into the brie.

Brioche dough

½ lbs. unsalted butter

2 ½ oz sugar

A pinch of salt

4 tbsp milk

8 whole egg

1 oz dry yeast

1 ½ lbs. baking flower