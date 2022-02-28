Prom Dress Fairy grants metro-Atlanta teens' wishes

A metro-Atlanta woman is working hard to make high schoolers' prom dreams come true.

Prom Dress Fairy is a Lithonia-based nonprofit that provides free prom dresses to people who need them.

CEO Imani Marley-Husbands said she scours going-out-of-business sales and consignment stores across Atlanta to increase her inventory. Prom Dress Fairy now has more than 400 dresses sizes 0 and into the 20s. It took about one-and-a-half years to accumulate that many dresses.

She said she used her stimulus check to get the non-profit off the ground.

"I didn't want anyone to feel that way, who couldn't afford their dress or their shoes, to not be able to go to prom," Marley-Husbands said.

She's not only providing dresses, but also shoes, jewelry and other accessories.

The goals is for any girl who needs a dress to leave with the dress of their dream.

There is a special event on March 5 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Redan Recreation Center in Lithonia. Registration is preferred and can be completed online.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE