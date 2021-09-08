Powerhouse team creates 'Darlin’ Cory' at Alliance Theatre

For the first time in more than a year, actors will take the stage and audiences will fill the seats at the Alliance Theatre’s Coca-Cola Stage, thanks to the opening of a world premiere musical this week.

"Darlin’ Cory" opens at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre September 8 and is scheduled to run through October 3, marking a return to live, in-person performances at the home of the Tony Award-winning company.

Written by Edgar Award-winning author Phillip DePoy and with music by Kristian Bush of the Grammy-winning duo Sugarland, Darlin’ Cory is set in a small town in the Appalachian Mountains back in the 1930s; personalities collide, secrets are revealed, and all of it is set to an original score of country and folk music.

This is Bush’s second time working with Alliance Theatre; the artist previously collaborated on the musical Troubadour, which premiered here in Atlanta in early 2017. The Alliance’s Jennings Hertz Artistic Director, Susan V. Booth, directed that show and is also at the helm for Darlin’ Cory.

The Alliance Theatre recently announced that all patrons attending performances will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test result, and must also present a matching photo ID. Masks will also be required indoors at the Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre.

Advertisement

A full list of COVID safety protocols is available by clicking here.