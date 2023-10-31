Expand / Collapse search
Out Front Theatre Company cordially invites you to 'The Prom'

By
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Out Front Theatre Company's The Prom

Out Front Theatre Company is presenting performances of The Prom, a Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical.

ATLANTA - It’s called The Prom, but the latest production at Atlanta’s Out Front Theatre Company is more of a "homecoming."

The Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical The Prom made its world premiere at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre back in 2016 — and the team at Out Front decided now is the right time to bring it back to Atlanta for a second dance. Their new staging of the musical comedy opened on October 26th, and runs through November 11th.

"It’s such a simple story of this girl wanting to take her girlfriend to the prom, and I think it really boils down the issue of, we just need to talk to our community. So, I’m really glad to see it playing here again," says director Caty Bergmark.

Out Front Theatre Company also premiered in 2016, with a mission of spotlighting stories for, by, and about the LGBTQIA+ community. 

"They are so ingrained in the community here. I think they’re making a huge difference for young folks and for people who coming into their own; giving them a space here, I think, is such a beautiful thing," says performer Robert Hindsman.

Tickets for The Prom range from $25 to $35 and are available for purchase online here — and Out Front Theatre Company is located at 999 Brady Avenue, Suite 10, in Atlanta. Click the video player in this article to check out our preview of the show!