Oscar winner Michael Douglas headlines Apple TV+ series 'Franklin'

Published  April 4, 2024 10:23am EDT
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Interview with Michael Douglas and Noah Jupe

Paul Milliken interviews the legendary Michael Douglas and Noah Jupe about their new series on Apple+ titled "Franklin."

ATLANTA - Academy Award winner Michael Douglas serves as star and executive producer of an ambitious new series coming to Apple TV+ next week.

"Franklin" features Douglas as founding father Benjamin Franklin — and over the course of eight episodes, follows Franklin’s secret mission to France in 1776. Filmed on-location in France, "Franklin" features a massive cast of nearly 80 principal actors and 5,000 extras.

"These extras put everybody to shame, man," says Douglas. "I had never seen better actors in my life."

Douglas also raves about working alongside A Quiet Place star Noah Jupe, who plays Franklin’s grandson Temple.

"I’ve followed him for a while," says the legendary actor. "It was one of the reasons I did this show, knowing I was going to be working a lot with Noah."

The first three episodes of "Franklin" premiere on Friday, April 12th exclusively on Apple TV+, and will be followed by a new episode every Friday through May 17. 

To hear more from Michael Douglas and Noah Jupe about the making of the series, click the video player in this article