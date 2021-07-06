Morelli’s Ice Cream joins Virginia-Highland culinary lineup

From Coconut Jalapeño to Blueberry Corncake to the doughnut-filled Krispy Kreamier, Morelli’s Ice Cream has got the flavors you won’t find anywhere else.

And now, residents in one of Atlanta’s best-loved neighborhoods can try as many of these unique varieties as they want!

Atlanta-based Morelli’s Ice Cream recently celebrated the opening of a new location in Virginia Highland, just in time to cool down patrons from the scorching summer heat.

The VaHi shop is brand-new, but Morelli’s is already an iconic name in Atlanta, having first opened in East Atlanta back in 2008; owner Donald Sargent and wife Clarissa Morelli quickly gained a loyal following for their lineup of creative ice creams, including the Elvis Lives! (banana ice cream with a peanut butter swirl and chocolate chips) and Red Raspberry Coke (yes, it’s made with real Coca-Cola).

The new Virginia-Highland Morelli’s is located at 1002 North Highland Avenue Northeast, in the spot that used to house Yogli Mogli.

It joins the main location and production center in East Atlanta and a location at the new Chattahoochee Food Works food hall. For more information on where else you can find Morelli’s Ice Cream, click over to the company’s website.

The Good Day Atlanta team is always on the hunt for sweets — so, when we heard Morelli’s was opening so close to the FOX 5 Atlanta studios, we couldn’t wait to spend a morning there doing a little taste-testing. Click the video player in this article for a look at our morning getting a taste of what makes Morelli’s so special!

