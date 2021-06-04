Burgers with Buck returns to Virginia Highland's DBA Barbecue

In January of 2018, #BurgersWithBuck featured ‘The Jimbo’ from D.B.A. Barbecue in Virginia Highland. It was a delicious burger and a great memory, and since so much has happened since then, we decided it was high time to head back to VaHi, and pay a visit to our old friend, Matt Coggin … and are we glad we did.

Of course, D.B.A. had to deal with the pandemic and all of its challenges like all restaurants, but few had to deal with the additional challenge of a large portion of their building collapsing. Now, like the proverbial phoenix rising from the ashes, D.B.A. is back (although they really never left), and poised to celebrate their 12th anniversary and the re-opening of their patio. So how should we celebrate and recognize their fantastic comeback story? How else? #BWB hightailed it to Virginia Highland to check out some of their new offerings.

For example… The Texan!

It starts with their house-ground brisket patty, mixed with some of their delicious smoked brisket and stuffed with jack cheese and pickled jalapenos. It is topped with queso and their house-made tangy BBQ sauce. If it sounds good to you … it is! Trust me!

They are also celebrating the grand re-opening of their patio, with a Sweetwater Tap Takeover with special $4.20 pricing during the event (Friday 6/4/2021 from 7 to 9 p.m.). Wouldn’t one (or two) of those pair nicely with ‘The Texan’?

Congratulations to Matt and company for not only surviving but for also thriving against seemingly insurmountable odds. D.B.A. is stronger than ever, and we are the beneficiaries.

Happy 12th anniversary from #BWBonGDA, and here’s to many, many more.

For more information about D.B.A Barbecue including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://dbabarbecue.com . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5 , and don’t forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

