Metro Atlanta woman's nonprofit honors mother's legacy

A mother-daughter nonprofit's annual Mother's Day tradition will brighten children's day.

Dreams of Lois, started by teacher, wife and mother Ivory Cloud, began more than 10 years ago in honor of her mom, Lois, who died after a battle of breast cancer at 34 years old.

"Mother's Day was always super hard for me growing up without a mom," Cloud said. "I always wanted to do something that would inspire the community and women that lost their mothers to have happiness when their mothers have passed on."

The nonprofit partners with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to donate pajamas to patients.

Cloud said she and her daughters, Charity and Chasity, said they team up with community partners such as the Fayette County school system, City of Fayetteville and local churches.

"It gives us such joy — like my daughters said — to pay it forward," Cload said.

Donors can help the group collect pajamas for girls and boys from infant sizes to fits for children up to 18 years old. Find out how to help on the Dreams of Lois website.

