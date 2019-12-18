Good Day Atlanta viewer information story December 18, 2019

Toys For Tots: Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken is live from the Publix store at Peachtree Corners collecting toys for the Atlanta Toys for Tots Campaign. For more information on how you can donate click here.

Fathers Incorporated Gifts 14 Atlanta-area schools with Little Free Libraries: CEO of Fathers Incorporated stops by to talk about establishing 14 Free Libraries through the "Real Dads Read" initiative in APS, Clayton County Schools, Fulton County Schools, Henry County Schools and school in Columbus, GA.

The Oval's Kron Moore stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about the Tyler Perry series on BET.

Hosea Helps Children's Christmas Party: Hosea Helps celebrity ambassador Anthony Dalton stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about their annual Christmas Party where children under 12 can recieve a hot meal and free toys. There is still a need for toys, gift cards and winter coats are needed for the event.

For more on Anthony Dalton follow him on social media @anthony_Dalton1 .