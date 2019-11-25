Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 25, 2019

Atlanta museum celebrates global holiday traditions: An Atlanta museum is giving guests the gift of travel this season, with an exhibition that highlights holiday traditions from around the globe. And best of all? No expensive plane fare necessary. fernbank’s 10th annual Winter Wonderland: Celebrations & Traditions Around the World just opened last week, and continues through January 12th, 2020. The fan favorite features dozens of trees and other displays, each representing various countries and their unique holiday customs. The Winter Wonderland exhibit is free with museum admission, and available daily during regular hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Along with the Winter Wonderland, there are a few special events planned through the month of December, starting with a Sensory Morning on Saturday, December 7th, during which the museum will open an hour early for a quieter and calmer atmosphere for guests with special needs or sensory sensitivities. The museum will remain open late on Friday, December 13th for Fernbank After Dark: Holiday Party, an event for those ages 21 and up from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Finally, Fernbank will ring in the New Year with a special celebration and balloon drop event on Tuesday, December 31st from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Of course, the Good Day feature team couldn’t wait to go play in the "Winter Wonderland" so we spent the morning at Fernbank checking it out. Click the video player for a special look inside this holiday extravaganza.

Thanksgiving Side Dish with Pano and Niko Karatassos stop by Good Day Atlanta to teach viewers how to cook a family side dish. Chef Pano Karatassos is the executive chef at Kyma, and corporate chef for the Buckhead Life Group. His brother Niko Karatassos is the president of the Buckhead Life Group and together they oversee 13 restaurants. They stop by Good Day Atlanta to share a recipe that is served up at their holiday dinners and is Niko's favorite. For today's wild mushrroms a la Grecue, see below. For more information on the Buckhead Life Restaruant group click here. For more on Chef Pano Karatassos' book Modern Greek Cooking click here.

Wild Mushrooms “à la Grecque”

Chef Pano Karatassos

Modern Greek Cooking

Ingredients

3 tablespoons canola oil

7 ounces baby oyster mushrooms, sliced

Kosher salt and freshly ground white pepper

6 garlic cloves, crushed

6 small thyme sprigs

7 ounces baby shiitake mushrooms, stems discarded, caps sliced

¼ cup dry white wine

10 ounces (300 g) chanterelle mushrooms, sliced

2 tablespoons finely diced carrot

2 tablespoons finely diced leek, white parts only

3 tablespoons finely diced shallot

2 tablespoons finely diced peeled, seeded tomato

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon Banyuls vinegar (see Notes) or sherry vinegar

Finely sliced chives, for garnish, optional

Instructions

In a medium skillet, warm 1 tablespoon of the canola oil. Add the oyster mushrooms, season with salt and pepper, and cook over medium heat, undisturbed, until lightly browned on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Stir the mushrooms and cook, stirring often and reducing the heat as needed to avoid scorching, until lightly browned all over, about 5 minutes more. Add 2 garlic cloves and 2 thyme sprigs and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Transfer to a medium bowl.

In the same skillet, warm 1 tablespoon of the canola oil. Add the shiitake and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Add 2 garlic cloves, 2 thyme sprigs, and 2 tablespoons of the wine. Season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring, until the skillet is dry, about 1 minute. Transfer to the bowl with the oyster mushrooms.

In the same skillet, warm the remaining 1 tablespoon of canola oil. Add the chanterelles and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the remaining 2 garlic cloves, 2 thyme sprigs, and 2 tablespoons of wine. Season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring, until the skillet is dry, about 1 minute. Transfer to the bowl with the other mushrooms and refrigerate until cool.

In a small saucepan of boiling water, cook the carrot for 1 minute. Add the leek and cook until both vegetables are crisp-tender, about 1 minute. Drain the vegetables in a fine sieve, rinse in cold water, and drain again.

Remove the garlic and thyme from the mushrooms and discard. Add the carrot, leek, shallot, tomato, olive oil, and vinegar to the mushrooms and toss to coat; taste for seasoning. Transfer to a platter or serving bowls, garnish with chives, if desired, and serve.

