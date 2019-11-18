Good Day Atlanta viewer information November 18, 2019

Charities “stump” for votes at Festival of Trees:

It’s election season in Downtown Atlanta – and the polls are open at the Embassy Suites Atlanta Centennial Olympic Park. The issue at (literal) stake? Crowning the winner of this year’s Festival of Trees.

The Embassy Suites Atlanta Centennial Olympic Park presents the fifth annual Festival of Trees, officially opening in the hotel lobby today and running through the next six weeks. You’ve probably seen the festival on Good Day Atlanta in the past, but in case you haven’t, here’s how it works – local nonprofit organizations decorate trees throughout the hotel atrium, using the platform to bring awareness to their missions. Visitors then “vote” for their favorite tree by making a monetary donation. Each organization gets to keep the money it raises, and the tree with the most “votes” also wins a $1,000 gift from Ruth’s Chris Steak House Restaurants.

So, now that you’re education, are you ready to head to the polls and cast your ballot? The Embassy Suites Atlanta Centennial Olympic is located at 267 Marietta Street Northwest in Atlanta, and the trees will be on display through Jan. 1. The hotel’s atrium is open 24-7, and Festival visitors may park at the hotel for free.

Most people probably wouldn’t consider FOX 5 Paul Milliken a political reporter – but when it comes to an election like this one, he never misses a chance to interview the “candidates” and listen to a few (ahem) “stump” speeches. Click the video player to check out our morning taking in the Festival of Trees!

Legendary music artist Chuck Leavell on Good Day Atlanta:

In the "who's who" of rock-n-roll, Chuck Leavell is a very big deal. For more than 40 years, his piano and keyboard work has been heard on albums and stages with the Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, George Harrison, The Allman Brothers, Mary J. Blige, Aretha Franklin, and John Mayer. But Leavell has also become known for his dedication to forest conservation.

The musician recently received the "Super Hero For The Earth Award" from the Captain Planet Foundation.

Chuck Leavell stopped by Good Day Atlanta for an update on his career and philanthropy work.

For more information click here.

Maria Smith stops by Good Day Atlanta to tak about mom guilt and mom-shaming:

"Mamalicious Maria" is an Atlanta family blogger stops by with tips with dealing with the common emotions that all parents deal with. For more information on Maria Smith click here.

Thanksgiving with Kelli Ferrell from the Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge:

She is the owner of Nana's Chicken and Waffles in Conyers but today she stops by to share Thanksgiving recipes with Good Day Atlanta anchor Sharon Lawson. Kelli Ferrell is a contestant on the Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge on the Food Network and is whipping up Cajun stuffed cornish hens, southern cornbread, and skillet fried cabbage. For more information on Kelli Ferrell or the Food Network's Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge click here. For today's recipe, see below.

Cajun Pear-Stuffed Cornish Hens

Cornish hens ﬁlled with healthy stufﬁng is easy and delicious. This perfect homemade recipe will give you an amazing taste.



Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 1 hr.

Serves: 6



Ingredients

Cornish Hens – 6, 11/2 pound each

Salt – 1 tbsp.

Nana’s Creole Seasoning - 1 tbsp.

Lemon pepper – 2 tbsp.

Basil – 1 tbsp.

Poultry seasoning – 1 tbsp.

Olive oil – 2 tbsp.

Celery – 2 stalks

Diced Onion – 1

Diced Bell pepper – 1

Diced Pears – 2, diced



Directions