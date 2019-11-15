Good Day Atlanta viewer information November 15, 2019

Gaming festival draws global crowd to Atlanta: What started with some friends in a school cafeteria has turned into a massive gaming festival drawing crowds from around the world. And if you haven’t kept up with gaming technology over the years – prepare to amazed by what you’ll find inside the Georgia World Congress Center this weekend.

DreamHack Atlanta returns to the Georgia World Congress Center Friday, November 15th through Sunday, November 17th, filling the Atlanta venue with games, esports tournaments, live music, film screenings, and cosplay. The festival debuted in Atlanta back in 2017, drawing a crowd of nearly 25,000 to the city to celebrate all things gaming. DreamHack was actually created 25 years ago, and its roots are very humble -- just a group of friends playing games in a school cafeteria…with no online access! Flash forward to today, when the 24-hour-a-day festival features high-stakes competitions including the $25,000 DreamHack Madden 20 and the $50,000 DreamHack Halo Series. And then, of course, there’s a long list of BYOC (bring your own computer) tournaments, including titles like Fortnite, Minecraft, and Teamfight Tactics.

For a full list of tournaments, a schedule of activities, and general information about DreamHack Atlanta, click over the festival’s website here. Regular admission at the door costs $40 per day or $85 for three days.

With so much activity happening in the Georgia World Congress Center this weekend, we were having a serious case of FOMO. So, of course, we spent the morning there, getting a first-look at this year’s DreamHack Atlanta.

https://dreamhack.com/atlanta/

Burgers with Buck reaches 200 burgers: None of us had any idea in April, 2015 when we featured The Queen Ann Burger (a tribute to the late Miss Ann Price, owner of Ann’s Snack bar, home of the world famous Ghetto Burger), that 4 ½ years later we would not only still be featuring great burgers in and around Atlanta, but that #BurgersWithBuck would ever reach or surpass the 200 burger milestone… but here we are.

First of all, thank you. We appreciate you, the loyal #BWB viewers who have not only shared with us a love of all things burgers, but also your recommendations, pictures, video, and great feedback through the years. Without you, Burgers With Buck would not have survived this long.

Know that while we have featured great burgers all over metro Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and even one in Houston, Texas (during Super Bowl 51), there are still so many great places that have extended invitations to us, or have been recommended by our viewers like you… and our goal is to eventually get to every one of them.

We kicked around a lot of ideas about how to celebrate BWB #200. We talked about having a big celebrity join us to celebrate like we did with #100 (Atlanta rapper Ludacris from his restaurant Chicken + Beer), but in the end we decided that the real star of the show is and should be the burger.

Bully Boy, along the Beltline in Atlanta’s Poncey-Highland neighborhood is known for serving eastern seaboard fare from its farms, rivers, and coastal waters. After this segment, they may also become known for their Mongolian Burger. How does this sound? It starts with two Brasstown Beef patties that are brushed in a Mongolian Sauce as they are cooked on a flat top. Then they add caramelized onions, Monterey Jack cheese, Gochujang aioli, pickles, and crunchy chow mein noodles, all served on a brioche bun. The crunchy chow mein noodles really added some great texture to this delicious burger.

Thanks to BWB veterans Michael Bertozzi and Matt Einstein for helping us ring in #200. And once again, thank you to all of the burger lovers who have supported BWB through 200 burgers, and counting.

For more information about Bully Boy including their menu, hours, and specials... go to their website, https://www.bullyboyatl.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.