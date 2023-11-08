Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 8, 2023

ATLANTA - Here are today's featured segments on Good Day Atlanta:
Raising a glass at Chateau Elan
There will be plenty of fine wine to taste at Château Élan Winery & Resort’s annual Vineyard Fest this Sunday. This year marks the 26th annual event, which highlights a wide variety of wine offerings along with beer, spirits, and food from local breweries, distilleries, and restaurant partners.
Educator uses hip-hop to engage students
Innovative educator and hip-hop head Jamila Sams creates the curriculum called 'We Do It For the Culture' to engage students in middle and high school.
Roswell's Morningbirds celebrates grand opening
Roswell's newest brunch spot Morningbirds is the perfect mix of decadent Southern staples with an elegant twist . Grammy Award-winning singer Anthony Hamilton and chef April Robinson are the brains behind the new hot spot, and they join Alyse Eady to talk about the buzz and share some menu items.
Nancy Grace talks new show 'Crimefeed'
On 'Crimefeed,' Nancy Grace digs into the top true crime stories of the moment with big breaking updates on cases that have captivated the nation. The legal analyst and former felony prosecutor sits down with Joanne Feldman to talk about the show's first season.
Bear steals Taco Bell delivery
Surveillance footage showed a black bear making off with a Florida family's dinner moments after it was dropped off at the home.
The Bodega on Main serves up fun food
The Bodega on Main got a huge viral bump after food blogger Keith Lee celebrated their take on grilled cheese. Co-owners Moniuqe Sneed and Jaemin Miquel and Chef Jade Moore joined Sharon Lawson to show off some of their delicious menu options.
Patrick Dempsey named People's Sexiest Man
The McDreamy nickname says it all, Patrick Dempsey is People's 2023 pick for the sexiest man alive. Radio personality Niecey Shaw joins Sharon Lawson to talk about the big pick and some of the other finalists.
Meet Flobberworm: Our Pet of the Day
Flobberworm is a 1-year-old Great Dane who loves people and is good with kids. If you are interested in meeting him, reach out to the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia.
