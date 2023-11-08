Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 8, 2023

Here are today's featured segments on Good Day Atlanta:

Chateau Elan Winery and Resort: One of North Georgia's top vineyards will welcome visitors this weekend for an afternoon of fine wines and delicious food. The 26th annual Vineyard Fest is happening Sunday at Chateau Elan Resort and Winery in Braselton. Reporter Paul Milliken stopped by for a visit before the festivities.

We Do It for the Culture: Jamila Sams, CEO and founder of We Do It for the Culture, joins Good Day Atlanta to talk about the organization and about the annual educators conference happening in Atlanta this week.

Morningbirds in Roswell: Roswell's new brunch spot features decadent southern staples with a twist. In less than 24 hours, Morningbirds Restaurant is set to open its doors for its grand opening celebration. Grammy Award winner Anthony Hamilton and Chef April Robin joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about the buzz surrounding the restaurants. https://www.morningbirdsrestaurant.com/

Nancy Grace: From being a prosecutor to a legal analyst on television, Nancy Grace continues her deep dive into crime headlines in the new show "Crimefeed." We talk to Nancy about the stories she's covering.

You Gotta See This: Check out this hungry black bear stealing $45 worth of Taco Bell after it was delivered to a Florida home.

Bodega on Main: The restaurant got rave reviews from TikTok influencer Keith Lee and they brought the dishes that he loved to the Good Day Atlanta studio on Wednesday.

Niecey Shaw: Niecey Shaw from Classix 102.9 joins Good Day Atlanta to talk about the latest entertainment headlines including PEOPLE's sexiest man alive.

Pet of the Day: Meet today's Pet of the Day.