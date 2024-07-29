Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 29, 2024

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 29, 2024 11:56am EDT
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here are the special segments and guests for Good Day Atlanta on July 29, 2024:

Championship coming to East Lake Golf Club

A championship is coming to the East Lake Golf Club and Paul Milliken is getting a sneak peek at the preparations for the big event.

It’s the proverbial calm before the storm at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club. 

In just about one month (Aug. 28, to be exact), the world’s best golfers will take over the historic course for this year’s much-anticipated TOUR Championship. But don’t be fooled: there’s already a ton of work happening behind-the-scenes to prepare for the big event. READ FULL STORY

Entertainment update with DeAsia Robinson 07/29/24

DeAsian Robinson is back on Good Day Atlanta to talk about the biggest entertainment headlines, including arrest of Apollo Nida, former husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Phaedra Parks.

Summer safety and your pets with Dr. Amanda Stevens

Dr. Amanda Stevens with Veterinary Emergency Group says they are starting to see more pet owners bring in their animals because of heat related illnesses. Dr. Stevens joined Good Day Atlanta to offer tips on how to keep you pets safe during the summer.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta offers back-to-school tips

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is offering tips for parents of children going back to school. Strong 4 Life therapist Jody Baumstein joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about setting intentions.

TMZ looks into Trump assassination attempt

TMZ is taking a closer look into the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. They are also discussing the new focus on the gender of the members of the security detail that day.

Dr. Winawer talks about Alzheimer's blood test

Dr. Winawer with Emory University joined Good Day Atlanta on Monday morning to talk about a blood test that can help doctors diagnose Alzheimer's disease faster and more accurately.

