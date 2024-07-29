Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 29, 2024

Here are the special segments and guests for Good Day Atlanta on July 29, 2024:

It’s the proverbial calm before the storm at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club.

In just about one month (Aug. 28, to be exact), the world’s best golfers will take over the historic course for this year’s much-anticipated TOUR Championship. But don’t be fooled: there’s already a ton of work happening behind-the-scenes to prepare for the big event. READ FULL STORY.

DeAsia Robinson is back on Good Day Atlanta to talk about the biggest entertainment headlines, including arrest of Apollo Nida, former husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Phaedra Parks.

Dr. Amanda Stevens with Veterinary Emergency Group says they are starting to see more pet owners bringing in their animals because of heat-related illnesses. Dr. Stevens joined Good Day Atlanta to offer tips on how to keep you pets safe during the summer.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is offering tips for parents of children going back to school. Strong 4 Life therapist Jody Baumstein joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about setting intentions.

TMZ is taking a closer look into the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. They are also discussing the new focus on the gender of the members of the security detail that day.

Dr. Winawer with Emory University joined Good Day Atlanta on Monday morning to talk about a blood test that can help doctors diagnose Alzheimer's disease faster and more accurately.