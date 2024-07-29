Preparations underway for next month’s TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club

It’s the proverbial calm before the storm at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club.

In just about one month (Aug. 28, to be exact), the world’s best golfers will take over the historic course for this year’s much-anticipated TOUR Championship. But don’t be fooled: there’s already a ton of work happening behind-the-scenes to prepare for the big event.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got an exclusive sneak preview of the TOUR Championship, which is scheduled to run from August 28th through September 1st. The annual event marks the end of the PGA TOUR season and features the top 30 players in the standings competing in hopes of taking home the coveted FedExCup. Last year, Oklahoma State alum Viktor Hovland clinched his first FedExCup following a five-stroke win at the TOUR Championship.

Besides taking in the golf action, of course, the TOUR Championship gives fans a chance to explore the storied East Lake Golf Club, which dates back to 1904 and was the home course to legendary golfer Bobby Jones. Several special venues open throughout the course during the TOUR Championship, including ATL Grove, Coca-Cola Lounge, Back Nine Brews, and Foodies & Fairways presented by Mastercard.

Tickets are already on sale for this year’s event — you can find more information on the event schedule and admission here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at East Lake Golf Club, getting a look at how tournament organizers plan to make this TOUR Championship the most exciting one yet.