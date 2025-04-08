Woman hospitalized after shooting at NW Atlanta home, police investigating

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The shooting investigation on Rock Street. (FOX 5)

Atlanta police are searching for a gunman who sent a woman to the hospital in northwest Atlanta on Monday night.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened at a home on the 800 block of Rock Street NW.

What we know:

Officers were called to the home shortly before 8:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a 40-year-old woman who had been shot at least once in her shoulder.

Medics rushed the woman to a local hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive her injury.

What we don't know:

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit are working to learn what led up to the shooting. At this time, they have not identified a potential suspect or motive in the case.

The identity of the victim has also not been released.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.