Woman hospitalized after shooting at NW Atlanta home, police investigating

Published  April 8, 2025 6:18am EDT
The shooting investigation on Rock Street. (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a gunman who sent a woman to the hospital in northwest Atlanta on Monday night.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened at a home on the 800 block of Rock Street NW.

What we know:

Officers were called to the home shortly before 8:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a 40-year-old woman who had been shot at least once in her shoulder.

Medics rushed the woman to a local hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive her injury.

What we don't know:

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit are working to learn what led up to the shooting. At this time, they have not identified a potential suspect or motive in the case.

The identity of the victim has also not been released.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.

The Source: Information for this story came from a release by the Atlanta Police Department.

