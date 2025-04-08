5 teens charged in deadly shooting of 34-year-old man in SW Atlanta
Police investigate a deadly shooting along of Kenmore Street SW, near Cascade Avenue SW in southwest Atlanta on Jan. 3, 2025. (FOX 5)
ATLANTA - Five teenagers now face murder and armed robbery charges in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in southwest Atlanta.
The latest arrest comes months after the shooting at a home in the 1600 block of Kenmore Street SW.
What we know:
On the afternoon of Jan. 3, officers responded to a home near Cascade Avenue SW after receiving reports of a shooting.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived at the scene to find a 34-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Medics rushed the victim to an area hospital, where he later died.
A day after the shooting, investigators took a 15-year-old suspect into custody. Since then, officials say they have arrested four other teenagers, with the latest arrests happening on April 3 and 4. The youngest suspect is 14 years old.
All five suspects are charged with murder and armed robbery. One, identified only as a 16-year-old who was arrested on Jan. 23, also faces aggravated assault and kidnapping charges.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identities of the teens due to their ages.
The victim has also not been identified.
The investigation remains ongoing.
What you can do:
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the Atlanta Police Department.
The Source: Information for this story was taken from a release by the Atlanta Police Department and previous FOX 5 reporting.