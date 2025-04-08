5 teens charged in deadly shooting of 34-year-old man in SW Atlanta

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Police investigate a deadly shooting along of Kenmore Street SW, near Cascade Avenue SW in southwest Atlanta on Jan. 3, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Atlanta police have arrested five teens in connection with the deadly shooting of a man at a southwest Atlanta home. Police say the 34-year-old victim was found shot on Kenmore Street in January. Since then, they've made five arrests. All five suspects face murder and armed robbery charges in connection with the man's death.



The latest arrest comes months after the shooting at a home in the 1600 block of Kenmore Street SW.

What we know:

On the afternoon of Jan. 3, officers responded to a home near Cascade Avenue SW after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived at the scene to find a 34-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medics rushed the victim to an area hospital, where he later died.

A day after the shooting, investigators took a 15-year-old suspect into custody. Since then, officials say they have arrested four other teenagers, with the latest arrests happening on April 3 and 4. The youngest suspect is 14 years old.

All five suspects are charged with murder and armed robbery. One, identified only as a 16-year-old who was arrested on Jan. 23, also faces aggravated assault and kidnapping charges.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the teens due to their ages.

The victim has also not been identified.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the Atlanta Police Department.