Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 1, 2024

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here are today's featured guests and segments:

How to cure a hangover

Dr. Winawer from Emory University talks about what to do to cure a hangover.

Curing hangovers: Dr. Winawer from Emory University joined Good Day Atlanta to share tips on how to deal with hangovers.

Look back at Good Day Atlanta 2023 -- Part 1

We're taking a look back at some of the memorable moments on Good Day Atlanta in 2023. This is part one.

Look back at Good Day Atlanta 2023 -- Part 2

A look back at some of the most memorable moments on Good Day Atlanta in 2023 -- Part 2.

Looking back at 2023: Good Day Atlanta takes a look at some of the most memorable interviews and moments in 2023. 

How to prevent dryer fires

Each year, 16,000 clothes dryers catch fire and cause an average of $200 million in property damage.

Preventing dryer fires: Each year, 16,000 clothes dryers catch fire and cause an average of $200 million in property damage.

What to do it pet escapes?

It's every pet parent's worst nightmare -- a missing pet. Do you know what to do if that happens? Here are some helpful hints.

What to do when a pet goes missing: It's every pet parent's worst nightmare -- a missing pet. Do you know what to do if that happens? Here are some helpful hints.