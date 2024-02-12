Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 12, 2024

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:36 PM EST until THU 6:05 AM EST, Meriwether County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:41 AM EST until WED 12:00 PM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:30 PM EST until FRI 5:10 AM EST, Upson County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:15 PM EST until WED 11:30 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:20 PM EST until MON 8:58 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:44 PM EST until WED 10:00 PM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:34 PM EST until TUE 7:55 PM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Coweta County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Fayette County, Spalding County, Spalding County, Upson County, Lamar County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:36 PM EST until TUE 7:52 PM EST, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 2:30 PM EST, Clay County, Dougherty County, Dougherty County
Flood Advisory
from MON 10:44 AM EST until MON 2:45 PM EST, Irwin County
Flood Watch
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
until TUE 12:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Rabun County
Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 12, 2024

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here are today's featured guests and segments:

Visit to Dahelonega Gold Museum

If you are looking for gold for your sweetie, head to Dahelonega Gold Museum in Dahelonega.

Gold is always a popular Valentine’s Day gift, which makes this a perfect week to look back at the history of gold mining here in Georgia.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we took a trip up to the Dahlonega Gold Museum State Historic Site, located in the 1836 Lumpkin County Courthouse smack dab in the middle of Dahlonega’s historic downtown square. The museum honors Georgia’s legacy as the site of the country’s first major gold rush, something that experts say happened a good two decades before the famous 1849 California gold rush.

Dr. Winawer talks about age and health

Many Americans seemed to be concerned about President Biden's age. Dr. Winawer with Emory University talks about age and health on Good Day Atlanta.

Sweets from Sugar Shane's

Shane Quillin with Sugar Shane's stopped by Good Day Atlanta on Monday to share some sweets for Valentine's Day.

Stephanie Naman talks about Super Bowl commercials

Stephanie Naman talks about Super Bowl commercials on Good Day Atlanta.

Stephanie Naman joins Good Day Atlanta to talk about Super Bowl halftime show

Stephanie Naman talks about Super Bowl halftime show

Pets of the Day: Justice and Kennedy

Justice and Kennedy are available from the Humane Society of Cobb County.

Pets of the Day.