Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 12, 2024

Here are today's featured guests and segments:

Gold is always a popular Valentine’s Day gift, which makes this a perfect week to look back at the history of gold mining here in Georgia.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we took a trip up to the Dahlonega Gold Museum State Historic Site, located in the 1836 Lumpkin County Courthouse smack dab in the middle of Dahlonega’s historic downtown square. The museum honors Georgia’s legacy as the site of the country’s first major gold rush, something that experts say happened a good two decades before the famous 1849 California gold rush.

Many Americans seemed to be concerned about President Biden's age. Dr. Winawer with Emory University talks about age and health on Good Day Atlanta.

Shane Quillin with Sugar Shane's stopped by Good Day Atlanta on Monday to share some sweets for Valentine's Day.

Stephanie Naman joins Good Day Atlanta to talk about Super Bowl halftime show

Mani Millss joins Good Day Atlanta to talk about Super Bowl halftime show.

Pets of the Day.