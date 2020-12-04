Good Day Atlanta viewer information December 4, 2020

Georgia Women's Food Fest: Atlanta's most notable women chefs have joined forces for Georgia Women's Food Fest. It's a week-long campaign of specials to showcase and support Georgia's female-owned restaurants & businesses. Those restaurants include Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours in West Midtown. See Executive Chef and Owner Deborah VanTrece with her take on salmon croquettes. For today's recipe see below. For more on Twiste Soul Cookhouse & Pours click here. For information on the Georgia Women's Food Fest click here.

SALMON CROQUETTES WITH CRANBERRY TARTAR SAUCE

SALMON CROQUETTES

1 lb fresh or smoked salmon

¼ Cup red onion, diced

¼ Cup celery, diced

¼ Cup red pepper, diced

1 Tablespoon olive oil

½ Cup panko breadcrumbs

1 large egg

½ Teaspoon kosher salt

½ Teaspoon ground black pepper

½ Teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning

½ Teaspoon smoked paprika

Olive Oil for frying

Salad greens for garnish

Roughly chop fresh salmon into small pieces. Set aside. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onions, celery and red peppers and saute 3 to 5 minutes or until onion is translucent. Remove from heat. In a bowl combine chopped salmon, cooked vegetables, breadcrumbs, eggs and seasonings. Using your hands form 8 small patties out of combined salmon mixture. Heat a small amount of olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Cook patties in hot oil until brown, about 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Transfer browned patties to a baking dish and place in a preheated (350 degree) oven for 5 to 7 minutes to cook through.

CRANBERRY TARTAR SAUCE

1 Cup mayonnaise

½ Cup whole cranberry sauce

3 Tablespoons capers, drained

2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 Tablespoon champagne vinegar

In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients well. On a serving plate, place a small amount of salad greens. Top with croquettes and serve with tartar sauce.

Dr. John Delony offers tips on how to deal with holiday stress and anxiety: 2020 has been hard for a lot of people. The holiday season is usually filled with some stress and anxiety but this year there's also more isolation and loneliness, too. From the Dr. John Delony show, mental health expert Dr. John Delony joins us with some ways to help. For more information click here.

Burgers with Buck heads to Joy Cafe in Atlanta: For more information about Joy Cafe including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://www.joycafeatl.com/. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

Pointsettia care tips from Pike Nurseries: Jordan Seals, the manager here at Pike Nurseries-Roswell at W. Crossville Road. has care tips on Poinsettias. They are known as the most festive of florals. Contrary to popular belief, this classic Christmas flower isn’t too difficult to care for. Find out how you can select pointsettias and keep them in tip-top shape during the holiday season. For more information click here.