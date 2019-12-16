Good Day Atlanta viewer information December 16, 2019

"Sugar Rush Christmas" : Bringing the wow to the Christmas dessert table, that's how Atlanta bakers Christina Bjorn and Tasha Taylor won big on Netfllix baking competitions how "Sugar Rush Christmas." They stop Good Day Atlanta with a sample of the winning cupcakes. For more information on "Sugar Rush Christmas," click here.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Cobb County. For more information on how you can adopt the pet of the day click here.

Christal Jordan from Rolling Out Magazine joins us to talk weigh in on P Diddy turning 50. For more information on celebrity releationship expert Christal Jordan click here.

Caroline Arapoglou stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about an updat on her bloomin career. She is a local actress who has landed roles on hit shoow like "Stranger Things," "The Resident" and "Atlanta." Now she's making her feature film debut with a star studded cast alongside Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne in Paramout's "Like A Boss." For more information on Caroline Arapoglu follow her on Instagram @carolinearapoglou .