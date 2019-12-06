Good Day Atlanta viewer information Dec 6, 2019

Tyler Hanes on Good Day Atlanta: He starred as Rum Tum Tugger in Broadway revival of "Cats." He's also been in "Hairspray," "On The Town" and "A Chorus Line." Now, Tyler Hanes who grew up in Marietta is back home for the new Irving Berlin musical "Holiday Inn." Tyler Hanes stops by Good Day Atlanta to update on his career and has more on the upcoming show at the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. For more information click here.

Zoo Atlanta stops by with today's pet of the day a youn virginia Opposums. For more information on the Zoo click here.

Holiday fashion with celebrity stylist Robanne Schulman: According to celebrity stylist Robanne Schulman the key trends that evryone will be seeing at holiday parties are bold colors, sparkles, lace and a big influence from the 80's with ruffles and puffy sleeves. She stops by with three different looks that will be sure to impress at any holiday party. Tootsies in Buckhead provided the clothing for the segment. For more information on Robanne Schulman follow her blog Plaid Monkey click here.

KD Bowe from Praise 102.5 on Good Day Atlanta: Change can be difficult. especially when it's something you need to do but don't feel like doing. KD Bowe from praise 102.5 joins Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson via Skype to talk about the topic. He says change isn't as tough as you may think . For more informationo n KD Bowe click here.