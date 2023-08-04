Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 4, 2023

Here's what was featured on today's Good Day Atlanta.

BURGERS WITH BUCK

Flowery Branch's Burger Crush has only been open for about two months, but it's already making waves in the Georgia burger world.

'BARBIE' SCAMS

The movie "Barbie" is killing it at the box office and scammers want a piece of the action. McAfree, the software security company, says they saw 100 instances of malware attacks using fake Barbie videos in a three-week period. They are advising fans not to download "Barbie" deals and offers thorugh unknown sources and to stick to trusted retailers. They also say to only purchase tickets online from a movie theater and not third-party sources.

NEW SEASON OF 'WINNING TIME'

HBO's original series "Winning Time" is back. The show chronicles the professional and personal lives one of sports' most revered and dominant dynasties -- the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. Executive producer and director Salli Richardson-Whitfield joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about season 2.

R&B ARTIST KEM

R&B artist and Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Kem joined Good Day Atlanta to discuss his new book "Share My Life: A Journey of Faith and Redemption."

COTTON MILL EXCHANGE

The Cotton Mill Exchange in Canton opened in January 2020. It features and eclectic inventory of vintage pieces and modern design. Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken visited the Cotton Mill Exchange on Friday morning.

PIKE NURSERIES

Pike Nurseries has everything you need to create the perfect moon garden.