Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 4, 2023

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here's what was featured on today's Good Day Atlanta. 

BURGERS WITH BUCK

Burgers with Buck doubles up at Burger Crush

Flowery Branch's Burger Crush has only been open for about two months, but it's already making waves in the Georgia burger world.

Flowery Branch's Burger Crush has only been open for about two months, but it's already making waves in the Georgia burger world.

'BARBIE' SCAMS

Scammers using 'Barbie' to find victims

Barbie has been an icon for generations. The most recent blockbuster movie has raised the Dream House denizen’s profile, but careful, because Barbie is also becoming a cybercriminal.

The movie "Barbie" is killing it at the box office and scammers want a piece of the action. McAfree, the software security company, says they saw 100 instances of malware attacks using fake Barbie videos in a three-week period. They are advising fans not to download "Barbie" deals and offers thorugh unknown sources and to stick to trusted retailers. They also say to only purchase tickets online from a movie theater and not third-party sources.

NEW SEASON OF 'WINNING TIME'

'Winning Time' returns for second season

HBO’s 'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty' returns for a second season and follows the Los Angeles Lakers in the ‘80s as the team heads into its famed Showtime era. Director and Executive Producer Salli Richardson-Whitfield joins Brooke Zauner to talk all about where the new season picks up and recreating the 1980 championship.

HBO's original series "Winning Time" is back. The show chronicles the professional and personal lives one of sports' most revered and dominant dynasties -- the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. Executive producer and director Salli Richardson-Whitfield joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about season 2.

R&B ARTIST KEM

KEM shares journey of faith in new memoir

For decades, singer-songwriter KEM has been the man behind the 'romance soundtrack' of our lives. He's now bringing us along for a deep dive into his life with a new memoir, and he sat down with Sharon Lawson to talk about his journey of love, faith, and redemption.

R&B artist and Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Kem joined Good Day Atlanta to discuss his new book "Share My Life: A Journey of Faith and Redemption."

COTTON MILL EXCHANGE

Past and present mix at Cotton Mill Exchange

You’ve heard the phrase ''everything old is new again'' — and at a unique home decor and design store in Canton, that saying applies to both the items for sale and the building that houses them.

The Cotton Mill Exchange in Canton opened in January 2020. It features and eclectic inventory of vintage pieces and modern design. Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken visited the Cotton Mill Exchange on Friday morning.

PIKE NURSERIES

How to create your own moon garden

The hot sunny days don't create the most enjoyable environments for your garden, but a moon garden will help you enjoy your plants whether it's day or night. The experts at Pike Nurseries share tips on how to create your own.

Pike Nurseries has everything you need to create the perfect moon garden.