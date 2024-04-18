Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 18, 2024

ATLANTA - Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta for April 18:
Getting crafty at Pinners Conference & Expo
Pinners Conference & Expo is filling the Cobb Galleria Centre with hundreds of lifestyle experts and vendors from across the country.
Pinners Conference & Expo: Want to Get Crafty? The Pinners Conference & Expo is back at the Cobb Galleria Centre for its seventh year this Friday and Saturday, featuring top DIY experts and vendors from across the country. Read the full story here.
ColorComm CEO's guide to career advancement
ColorComm Founder and CEO Lauren Wesley Wilson wrote a new book examining critical strategies women of color can use to advance in the workplace. The industry influence talks with Sharon Lawson about 'What Do You Need?' and her book tour.
Lauren Wesley Wilson: ColorComm Founder and CEO Lauren Wesley Wilson discusses her new book, "What Do You Need?", and strategies for women of color to succeed in the workplace.
New show explores hip-hop's global impact
There's no denying hip-hop has captivated people across the globe, and the new Amazon Prime show 'Hip Hop World' is taking a deeper look at the genre's impact. Lenny Santiago, a veteran music executive and executive producer of the series, chatted with Alex Whittler about celebrating the genre, working with Lola Brooke and DJ Khalid, and more.
Hip Hop World: Amazon Prime's new show "Hip Hop World" delves into the impact of hip-hop globally. Lenny Santiago, an executive producer of the series, talks about celebrating the genre and working with industry icons.
Online couples meet in the real world on OWN show
On the new OWN show 'Never Ever Mets,' couples who have only had relationships online go face-to-face to see if the love can last. Host Ta'Rhonda Jones chats with Alex Whittler about the new relationship experiment.
The Never Ever Mets: OWN's "Never Ever Mets" brings online couples together to see if their love can withstand real-world challenges. Host Ta'Rhonda Jones discusses the new relationship experiment.
Ana Rey talks 'Loot's' second season
Actress Ana Rey stars alongside Maya Rudolph and Joel Kim Booster on the popular Apple TV comedy 'Loot.' She sits down with Natalie McCann with a talk about the new season, being a Cuban-American actress, and more.
Actress Ana Rey: Actress Ana Rey talks about her role on Apple TV's comedy "Loot" and shares insights into being a Cuban-American actress.
Atlanta restaurants featuring Vidalia onions
Vidalia onion season is officially here, and this uniquely Georgia veggie is being featured on menus at restaurants all across metro Atlanta. Food expert and 'Foodie Road Trip' host Skye Estroff joins Joanne Feldman to share some of her favorite spots to get your onion fix.
Skye Estroff: Food expert Skye Estroff shares the best spots in metro Atlanta to enjoy Vidalia onions as the season kicks off.
How to help teens avoid perfectionism rut
Perfectionism can take a toll on a teen's quality of life, and breaking out of that mentality can help in the long run. The FOX Medical Team's Beth Galvin shares tips from a therapist on how to normalize making mistakes and learning from them.
Helping Teens Navigate Perfectionism: The FOX Medical Team's Beth Galvin and licensed therapist Jody Bamstein offer tips on helping teens break free from perfectionism and embrace learning from mistakes. Read the full story here.