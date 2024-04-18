Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 18, 2024

Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta for April 18:

Pinners Conference & Expo: Want to Get Crafty? The Pinners Conference & Expo is back at the Cobb Galleria Centre for its seventh year this Friday and Saturday, featuring top DIY experts and vendors from across the country. Read the full story here.

Lauren Wesley Wilson: ColorComm Founder and CEO Lauren Wesley Wilson discusses her new book, "What Do You Need?", and strategies for women of color to succeed in the workplace.

Hip Hop World: Amazon Prime's new show "Hip Hop World" delves into the impact of hip-hop globally. Lenny Santiago, an executive producer of the series, talks about celebrating the genre and working with industry icons.

The Never Ever Mets: OWN's "Never Ever Mets" brings online couples together to see if their love can withstand real-world challenges. Host Ta'Rhonda Jones discusses the new relationship experiment.

Actress Ana Rey: Actress Ana Rey talks about her role on Apple TV's comedy "Loot" and shares insights into being a Cuban-American actress.

Skye Estroff: Food expert Skye Estroff shares the best spots in metro Atlanta to enjoy Vidalia onions as the season kicks off.

Helping Teens Navigate Perfectionism: The FOX Medical Team's Beth Galvin and licensed therapist Jody Bamstein offer tips on helping teens break free from perfectionism and embrace learning from mistakes. Read the full story here.