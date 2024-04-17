Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 17, 2024

Here are today's featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

Paul previews "Sasquatch Sunset": There have been many movies about Bigfoot over the years — but we can definitively say that none of them have been like Sasquatch Sunset. The new off-beat comedy — very off-beat — is the latest project from directors David and Nathan Zellner, and traces a year in the life of a group of Sasquatches. Stars Riley Keough, Jesse Eisenburg, Christophe Zajak-Denek, and Nathan Zellner wore full Bigfoot costumes and makeup to portray the forest-dwellers, and spent plenty of rehearsal time channeling their inner-beasts.



Canton’s Nuevos Amigos Cocina Mexicana will host a Spring Festival this Saturday: Restaurant owners Greg and Diane Hammond say they will give customers a chance to enjoy food, drinks, live music, and some special giveaways! If you’re a longtime Good Day Atlanta viewer, you’ll remember our previous visits to Nuevos Amigos, which opened in early 2019 and exploded in popularity during the pandemic due to its abundant outdoor space and gorgeous mountain views.

Podcast Second Act Stories: It’s an independent podcast that profiles people who have made major life and career changes and are pursuing a more rewarding life in a second act career. This is not a full-time job, and it costs us money to produce. Our guests have included Michael Strahan, Brian Quinn from Impractical Jokers, and fellow Atlantans Rick Beato and Stephanie Stuckey, among many others. We find ourselves in a shocking situation. Among thousands and thousands of entries, we’ve been nominated for a Webby Award, the single most prestigious award a podcast can win. And we’re the only independent podcast to have earned a nomination in the Advice and How-to category. Our competition is Michelle Obama’s podcast, Sarah Silverman’s podcast, and shows produced by industry titans TED Audio and Slate.



Casting Call with Tess Hammock: There's a Naked Gun reboot happening, DC is casting for Superman. There are a few non acting jobs as well. Follow Tess on social media @CastingCallwithTessHammock

Cameryn Polk, 17- year-old senior at Elite Scholars Academy: Passion is civic engagement, and Cameryn says she aims to be a criminal or civil rights attorney, amplifying voices of the underrepresented. Maintaining a 4.0+ GPA, Polk is active in cheerleading, track and field, and cross country, showcasing her love for sports. As a Clayton County Youth Commissioner, she organizes events to enhance youth life. Her goal is to provide opportunities for a better future and make a lasting impact through advocacy and community involvement. Several celebrities, educators, business executives and community leaders took part in an entertaining commencement ceremony Sunday for 100 teens from across the nation who took part in the 17th annual Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Among the key moments of the event was Thursday when the 100 teens took part in the magical parade at Magic Kingdom featuring Disney characters, colorful performers and festive music.

Real Housewives of Potomac's Nneka Ihim: Millions watched season 8 of Bravos hit franchise; Real Housewives of Potomac. Nneka Ihim says her true PASSION for women, culture, her true IVF experience, and insights weren’t highlighted as truthfully on camera.

Jackie Paige gives tips for managing stress: April is National Stress Awareness Month: a time to bring attention to the negative impact of stress as well as highlighting the importance of managing stress as a part of a healthy lifestyle and to minimize exacerbation of health-related issues. Check out the tips below and keep up with Jackie Paige middays from 10 til 3 on MAJIC 107.5

4 Tips For Managing/Reducing Stress

Exercise- Can help release your body’s natural mood and energy booster serotonin. Things like dancing, taking a walk or jogging for 20-30 minutes can be very helpful. Meditation- Can give you a sense of calm, peace, balance, and inner peace. The great thing is it doesn’t have to be long, just a couple of minutes and it can be done no matter where you are. Things like yoga, guided or imagery mediation, mantra meditation and mindfulness mediation. Unplug- Turn off the tv, radio and put down your phone and turn off your computer. All the information from these devices can become overwhelming. Take some time each today to unplug from what’s going on in the world and connect with what’s going on in your world.

4. Talk to Someone. This can help you work through your thoughts or how you are feeling. This could be a friend, family member, or a professional.