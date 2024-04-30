Family raising money to help Georgia boy reportedly hit by intoxicated driver

A 6-year-old Georgia boy is recovering at an Atlanta hospital after his family says he was hit by a car last week.

According to a GoFundMe set up for the family, an allegedly intoxicated driver hit 6-year-old Ross Thomas McClellan on Friday while he was riding his scooter.

In a Facebook post on Monday, McClellan's mother, Lauren Ivey, said that the little boy had a brain bleed and damage to his neck and kidney, but is now out of the intensive care unit and in a regular hospital room.

She said her son is awake and alert but remains in pain and can't keep any food down.

"He didn’t care for being bothered so much, but they were able to get him to sit up for a minute or two," Ivey wrote. "Still having a lot of head/neck pain which is to be expected considering his injuries. Since he has been able to keep down sips of drink, next step is eating something (liquid diet), but he shows absolutely no interest. Overall it has been a much better day!"

She says McClellan will probably have to wear a neck collar for six weeks because of a ligament injury.

So far, the GoFundMe to help McClellan's family pay for his medical treatments has raised more than $4,000 of its $5,000 goal.