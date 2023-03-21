Good Day Atlanta speaks to 'Accused' showrunner at SCAD TVfest

"I had a hunch that people are exhausted from being held hostage by an ongoing series," says Emmy Award-winning writer and producer Howard Gordon. "Do you ever get relief when it’s only eight episodes?"

For a lot of us, the answer is yes. So, the man behind previous television hits like "24" and "Homeland" did something different: an anthology series.

"Accused" is Gordon’s latest project, a 15-episode series in which each installment focuses on a different person accused of a crime. The show’s January premiere was FOX’s most-watched drama debut in three years.

"I have to say, I actually am so proud," says Gordon, who recently appeared at the annual SCAD TVfest in Atlanta. "People ask, ‘Which is your favorite?’ And, of course, I refuse to answer. But I’ve got to say, I love them all … they’re all really good."

The talent amassed for the series is impressive, with major stars both in front of and behind the camera. So far this season, the list includes Michael Chiklis, Marlee Matlin, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and Rachel Bilson. The latter headlined the third episode, "Danny’s Story."

"It’s a mini-movie, that’s what we keep saying," says Bilson. "We were able to play out a whole story within 45 minutes, and it was so fun."

New episodes of "Accused" air Tuesday night at 9 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta — click here for more information on the show.