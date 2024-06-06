Good Day Atlanta Download for June 6, 2024

Here are today's featured guests and segments for June 6, 2024:

Tacos and tapas at Bar.bacoa: Paul Milliken is celebrating ''Taco Thursday'' with a visit to Virginia-Highland’s Bar.bacoa, which opened in 2019 in the space formerly occupied by Taco Cowboy.

Amandla Stendberg joins the 'Star Wars' universe: "Star Wars: The Acolyte" takes a look a hundred years before the rise of the empire when crime spree pits a Jedi master and a mysterious warrior from his past against each other. Amandla Stenberg stars in the series in dual roles, and she talks about being part of the 'Star Wars' legacy with Joanne Feldman.

Brian Preston's tips to level up your finances: New York Times best-selling author Brian Preston's new book is aimed at giving readers advice on how to tackle competing financial priorities.

Grab-and-go graze tables for summer snacking: If you're hosting friends for a nice summer party, you need an easy and tasty Charcuterie board that will wow them. Sandra Turner of The Bougie Grazer showed how to assemble a grab-and-go table concept that everyone will love.

Chadwick Boyd makes brown butter biscuits: Want a tasty Southern treat with a lot of fresh fruit? Food and lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd has a simple recipe that turns biscuit dough into a show-stopping dessert.

Our Pet of the Day: Mickey Mouse is a big boy with a lot of love to give. He loves to chill with people who match his vibe.