Tacos and tapas take center stage at Virginia-Highland’s Bar.bacoa

You’ve heard of "Taco Tuesdays," right? Well, here at Good Day Atlanta, we don’t like to limit our favorite things to just a single day of the week!

So, we celebrated "Taco Thursday" this morning with a visit to Virginia-Highland’s Bar.bacoa, which opened in 2019 in the space formerly occupied by Taco Cowboy. In fact, former Taco Cowboy managers Scott Switzer and James Rangel created Bar.bacoa, giving the interior a "Spanish-themed" makeover and expanding the menu to focus on tacos, tapas, and craft cocktails.

Those tacos include a beef barbacoa (of course) — which is slow braised and served with red onion, salsa verde, and cilantro on a double corn tortilla — along with flavorful creations including the Korean beef, Peruvian chicken, and Buffalo cauliflower. Tapas plates include skillet-baked queso, bacon-wrapped dates, empanadas, and quesadillas. Oh, and did we mention brunch is served on the weekends starting at Noon — which means patrons can enjoy breakfast tacos, huevos rancheros, and steak and eggs?

Bar.bacoa is located at 1000 Virginia Avenue Northeast in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood, and its hours of operation are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays. For more information and to check out the menu, click here.