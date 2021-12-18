Georgia mom hosting toy and wig drive for children

A Georgia mom's initiative to support children who lost hair during cancer treatment has grown since it began as a GoFundMe campaign.

Quilla Bohannon spoke to "Good Day Atlanta" in 2018 when she first launched "Free Wigs for Kids" in Lithia Springs. Bohannon provides free wigs to children with hair loss, onset from cancer treatments.

She said the idea came from her daughter, who saw her making a wig for an adult. She asked her mother to make a wig for children with hair loss.

The idea took off from there.

"The amount of great feedback I got from this and the support of people, it has gone beyond me," Bohannon said.

"Free Wigs for Kids is hosting a toy and wig drive and is looking for donations.

Email Freewigs4kids@gmail.com for more information.

