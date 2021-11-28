Expand / Collapse search
Georgia Festival of Trees at Georgia World Congress Center

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Georgia festival of trees at GWCC

Trees will be auctioned to support the events charitable partner. Monday is decorating day, when the holiday trees come to life.

ATLANTA - The Georgia World Congress Center will soon be one of Atlanta's destinations for holiday spirit. 

The Georgia Festival of trees opens on Nov. 20 and runs through Dec. 4 and features an auction of Christmas trees, wreaths, centerpieces and nativities.

The proceeds from the auction will benefit Wellspring Living, a metro Atlanta non-profit that supports survivors of human trafficking.

Pieces and trees are individually designed and donated. Guest can purchase designer Christmas trees and other decor at 6:30 p.m Tuesday at a semi-formal Opening Night Auction. Trees five feet or less can be picked up at the festival beginning Saturday at 7 p.m. through Sunday at 2 p.m. Trees six feet or higher will be delivered and set up at the buyer’s home or office on Sunday.

Santa and elves will set up a sleigh at the College Football Hall of Fame for anyone interested in photos. Tickets to both events are available at gafestivaloftrees.org

