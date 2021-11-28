Georgia Festival of Trees at Georgia World Congress Center

The Georgia World Congress Center will soon be one of Atlanta's destinations for holiday spirit.

The Georgia Festival of trees opens on Nov. 20 and runs through Dec. 4 and features an auction of Christmas trees, wreaths, centerpieces and nativities.

The proceeds from the auction will benefit Wellspring Living, a metro Atlanta non-profit that supports survivors of human trafficking.

Pieces and trees are individually designed and donated. Guest can purchase designer Christmas trees and other decor at 6:30 p.m Tuesday at a semi-formal Opening Night Auction. Trees five feet or less can be picked up at the festival beginning Saturday at 7 p.m. through Sunday at 2 p.m. Trees six feet or higher will be delivered and set up at the buyer’s home or office on Sunday.

Santa and elves will set up a sleigh at the College Football Hall of Fame for anyone interested in photos. Tickets to both events are available at gafestivaloftrees.org.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP