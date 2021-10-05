Fall pasta dish: Roast Chestnut and Chanterelle Tagliolini

Chef Drew Belline at St. Cecilia shows us how to make the perfect fall pasta dish. For the recipe see below.

Roast Chestnut and Chanterelle Pasta

2 each 4oz. servings of your favorite noodle (Mine is the hand cut tagliolini from St. Cecilia and No.246)

3oz chopped roasted chestnuts

3oz wild foraged chanterelles or your favorite mushrooms (My back up go-to is just store bought crimini mushrooms. I just happened to have a late flush of chanterelles in our oak forest)

1 large clove garlic, sliced

1 oz butter

1 bottle EVOO (The good stuff!)

A hunk of parmesan for grating

Salt & Pepper (Fresh cracked from a pepper mill)

Flat leaf parsley to toss in at the end

First prep the chestnuts ahead of time. For me, I like to roast them. Make sure to score the nuts with a deep X across the shell. If they are not scored, they will explode in the oven as the meat will expand during the roasting process. Once scored, I like to soak them in water for at least two hours to add some moisture and to help the shell soften. Drain the nuts and toss onto a sheet pan and into a 350 degree oven for 20 min. At the 20 minute mark increase the heat to 450 degrees and roast for an additional 10-15 minutes. Wrap in a moist towel and allow to rest for 10-15 minutes. While still warm peel the nuts from the shell and set to the side until ready to use.

Bring to boil a four quart pot of water and add some kosher salt. It should be salty like the sea. Once the water comes up to a rolling boil, heat a saute pan over medium high heat and add a tablespoon of EVOO along with the Chanterelles. (This is when you should drop the pasta into the boiling water. Remember the timing of this part is all relevant to the type of pasta you are using.) Cook for about 2 minutes and add the garlic, chestnuts, a few healthy twists of black pepper and a generous pinch of salt, and toast until the garlic begins to just brown around the edges.

Once it begins to brown, immediately stop the process by adding a ladle of the pasta water along with the butter. By now the pasta should be ready to add to the pan sauce. Toss and glaze the noodle in the sauce. Add a healthy amount of freshly grated parmesan cheese and toss in the parsley.

