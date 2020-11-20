Community comes together for social distance Nutcracker performance

The non-profit Peachtree City Civic Ballet Company is making sure even with COVID and tough economic times, children have the opportunity to dance.

Their annual Nutcracker performance will go on this coming weekend. But as with so much, this year will be different due to the pandemic.

"Our dancers will be spaced out throughout the audience and then come up on stage when it's their turn to dance," Artistic Director Kathleen Senger explained.

The social distance performance will happen outdoors at the amphitheater in Fayetteville. New scenery has been donated for the outside space. Parents will watch from distanced pods.

On stage, choreography has been re-worked and masks have been made to match all the costumes. They’ve been working on the traditional production since August.

"Kinda having a unique spin on the Nutcracker has been a really cool way to leave it as a Senior," dancer Jenna Utt told FOX 5 at rehearsals.

Her friend Katherine Harber agreed: "We've really come together as a studio - - and it's been really nice to see everyone just dedicate themselves to this, despite the obstacles we're facing."

The social distance Nutcracker performance will be at the outdoor amphitheater in Fayetteville this Saturday, November 21st.

They are also hosting a silent auction to raise money to help pay for the Nutcracker and much-needed dance scholarships.

To purchase tickets to the Nutcracker, click here.