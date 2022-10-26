Cirque du Soleil brings the big top back to Atlantic Station

It’s been a long wait for Cirque du Soleil fans here in Atlanta, but the acclaimed performing arts company is finally back in town, for the first time since 2020.

"KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities" opened under the Big Top at Atlantic Station in early October and is set to run through Christmas Eve, featuring a troupe of performers from around the world showcasing their jaw-dropping feats of athleticism and artistry.

Characters featured in "KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities" include the body-bending electric eels, Nico the handyman (wait until you see his accordion-inspired costume), and Klara, whose hoop skirt brings the idea of telecommunication innovation to life in an incredible way. The show features 46 artists from more than a dozen different countries, the majority of whom have worked on previous shows with Cirque du Soleil.

"KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities" premiered in Montreal back in 2014, and since then, Cirque du Soleil leaders say it’s been performed in front of more than 4.5 million spectators in dozens of cities worldwide. The show runs about 100 minutes (plus a 25-minute intermission), and performers say it’s entirely family-friendly. For information on show times and tickets, click here.

Of course, we couldn’t wait to spend a little time under the Big Top at Atlantic Station, getting a look at some of the show’s 100+ costumes and 426 props (the most of any Cirque show, ever!). Click the video player to check out our morning chatting with the amazing team behind "KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities!"