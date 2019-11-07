Business casual with stylist Robanne Schulman

Workplace fashion has come a long way from wearing a suit or dress everyday. Business Casual is the norm at many offices now. It's also the dress code for parties and restaurants. Local stylist, Robanne Schulman shows us how to put together business casual outfits for men and women. For more information on business casual fashion, Robanne Schulman or her Plaid Monkey blog click here. To follow Robanne Schulman on social media go to her Instagram @robannewardrobestylist .