Burgers with Buck heads to The Select in Sandy Springs

If you don’t know the story of the chic 1920’s Paris brasserie, Le Select, it’s worth doing a little research. In brief, it was a spirited meeting place in the roaring 20’s, where well known artists and literary figures like Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Pablo Picasso and Gertrude Stein would gather to eat, drink, be merry and have progressive intellectual discussions. Le Select in Paris is the inspiration for The Select in Sandy Springs.

While definitely not a burger joint, their Classic Burger is, as the name implies, a classic. In fact, despite their wide and varied menu, the eight ounce Black Angus patty with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and Russian dressing, remains a popular choice.

However, this week they are adding something new and special to their menu, for a limited time, and #BurgersWithBuck felt the need to give it a try, which in our humble opinions was a very good decision.

The Lamb Burger is topped with goat cheese, mushrooms, their house made mustard fig aioli, arugula, and their house made pomegranate dressing. It is a wonderful blend of savory with just a hint of sweet, and remember, only available for a limited time.

The Lamb Burger (left) and The Classic (right) from The Select in Sandy Springs. Expand

For more information about The Select including their location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website.

